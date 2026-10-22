Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has urged Tikina Nasigatoka landowners and others opposing the Sigatoka iron-sands project to attend public consultations and share their views on its environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Mr Vosarogo said yesterday that only seven written submissions had been received during the consultation process, although he was aware of opposition expressed on social media.

“I would rather that they turn up to these consultations and actually make their views known there,” he said.

Mr Vosarogo said the law required the Ministry of Environment to process the EIA and that the review was the appropriate forum for raising objections.

“So that’s where the forum should be,” he said.

Minister for Environment Lynda Tabuya said the exploration licence was held by the Mineral Resources Department under the Ministry of Lands.

The project is proposed by Magma Mines, a subsidiary of Dome Gold Mines, near the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park. This masthead understands that no mining lease has been issued.

Under the Environment Management (Amendment) Act 2025, the public can inspect the report and submit comments.

The notice states that submissions received after the 21-working-day review period will be invalid.

The review period ends on October 30.





Where to read the report