Communities in the Yasawa Group and Cikobia continue to rely on emergency water deliveries as shortages persist in the two maritime areas.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management has confirmed that emergency water supply operations, which began last week, will continue to support affected communities.

Through the National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDRMO), the ministry is coordinating water deliveries to maintain essential supplies.





In the Western Division, the MLC Vunilagi will continue transporting water to communities in the Yasawa Group experiencing shortages.

In the Northern Division, the MLC Vatulawa will continue emergency water deliveries to affected communities on Cikobia.

The operations are being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport and the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF), with support from other relevant agencies and maritime stakeholders.

The NDRMO acknowledged the efforts of the crews aboard both vessels and the cooperation of communities assisting with the water deliveries.

It said operations would continue according to the needs of affected communities and prevailing conditions.

Residents have been urged to conserve water and use available supplies wisely while emergency deliveries continue.

The NDRMO said it would continue monitoring the situation and provide further updates as required.