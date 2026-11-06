We have not been sitting idle: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the Government has not been sitting idle as communities across Fiji struggle with worsening water shortages caused by prolonged dry weather.

Mr Rabuka said Government had been preparing for months and was mobilising resources to assist affected families, farmers and businesses.

“But I want our people to know that we have not been sitting idle.”

He said the Government had repeatedly warned about the impact of El Niño and the serious challenges prolonged dry weather could bring to Fiji.

“For months now, we have been warning about the impact of El Niño and the serious challenges prolonged dry weather could bring to Fiji.”

Mr Rabuka said Fiji had also raised its concerns at international climate conferences, including COP, calling on major economies to recognise the challenges faced by small island nations.

Water deliveries underway

Mr Rabuka said the Water Authority of Fiji had been working daily to maintain water supplies and deliver water to affected communities.

Citing the latest figures presented to Parliament, he said 67 water trucks had been deployed.

More than 885,000 litres of water had been delivered by road since October 30, while another 810,000 litres had been delivered by sea between September 30 and October 30.

The figures represent more than 1.69 million litres of water delivered across the respective reporting periods.

Mr Rabuka said disaster management teams, regional development officials and other Government agencies were coordinating assistance and preparing for conditions that could worsen in the coming months.

“We have been preparing for this situation for months, and we will continue to strengthen our response as necessary.”

He acknowledged the difficulties facing communities as water shortages continued.

“The scale of this drought is serious. We cannot control the weather or make the rain fall, but we can prepare, mobilise our resources and do everything possible to protect our people.”

Government response

Mr Rabuka said Government teams remained focused on delivering water and assisting affected communities.

“Some may choose to take my words out of context and use them to score political points. They are free to do so.”

“But while others debate my words, our teams are out there delivering water and helping communities.”

He said the Government would continue strengthening its response as necessary.

International assistance

Mr Rabuka said Fiji would continue advocating for greater international climate financing and assistance.

“Small countries like Fiji cannot be expected to carry the growing burden of climate change alone. We need the international community to recognise what our people are experiencing and support our efforts to build resilience.”

He called for solidarity and cooperation as the country faced continued dry conditions.

“We will get through this together.”