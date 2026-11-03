FMF Uprising Music Festival promises a night of fun

The FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026 promises an exciting night of music, dance and entertainment when it returns to Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour on November 14.

With 13 hours of non-stop entertainment planned, festival-goers can look forward to performances by local and regional artists, cultural displays and activities along the beachfront.

Supported by FMF Ltd, the festival is co-organised by Uprising Beach Resort management and Urban Sound & Events, with Fiji Sun as the official media partner.

This year's line-up includes Melanesian artists Yang Souljja and Xskatti, who will bring reggae and dancehall music to the stage.

Local favourites Ouvacast, Bitz N Pieces and Mr Sam will also entertain the crowd.

Adding to the excitement will be performances by the Mata Dance Group and Pacific Warriors Fire Dancers.

Beyond the music, festival-goers can enjoy food stalls, beach games and the FMF Spicy Noodles Competition.

Organisers are also preparing an enhanced entertainment experience, with Sound Groove Fiji providing sound, lighting and LED screens.

Odyssey Creative Studios will capture drone footage and live visuals throughout the event.

For those travelling from Suva, Taunovo Bus will provide free shuttle transport to the festival.

Other supporting partners include Coca-Cola Fiji and Lawhill Wines, while Fiji Coffee will offer complimentary coffee to early arrivals.

General admission tickets cost $60, while tickets for children under 12 are priced at $10.

Tickets are available at selected outlets and online through TicketMax Fiji.

With music, cultural performances, food and beach activities on the programme, the festival is set to offer a fun-filled experience for visitors to Pacific Harbour.