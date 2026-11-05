Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to apologise or step down following his comments on the possible impact of El Niño on Fiji’s food security.

This masthead asked Mr Rabuka whether he was concerned about a possible food shortage and rising prices. He responded: “Are people dying? No. We can manage.”

Mr Rabuka was referring to Fiji’s resilience in withstanding the effects of El Niño, based on the country’s past experiences.

However, Mr Seruiratu described the remarks as “shameful, insensitive and unbecoming” of the Prime Minister’s office.

“Our people do not have to die before their suffering matters,” he said.

He said families in the Western and Northern divisions had gone days without a consistent water supply.

“The Prime Minister is a servant of the people, not their master,” he said.

Mr Seruiratu called on the Government to strengthen emergency water distribution and provide the nation with a clear plan.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Premila Kumar said the Prime Minister’s response was dismissive and disrespectful.

“People deserve reassurance, preparedness and responsible leadership, not a sarcastic question in return,” she said.

Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj questioned whether the Government was waiting for someone to die before taking action.

Mr Maharaj suggested the $20 million set aside for the referendum be used to deliver water to affected communities and save livestock.

Opposition MP Ketan Lal said he had called for early action with the Water Authority of Fiji and the Minister for Public Works, but claimed his concerns had not been heeded.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua wrote on her Facebook page:

“Will ‘people die’ if we don’t change the Constitution? If not, then it’s not urgent. Let’s focus on things that actually matter, please!”

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry also suggested the referendum funds be used for relief. He urged Mr Rabuka to visit drought-hit areas.

Mr Rabuka told this masthead that emergency support work was already being carried out in affected areas.