Radisson Blu Resort Fiji raises $8,000 for Cancer Society

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has raised $8,000 for the Fiji Cancer Society, strengthening support for cancer patients and their families while highlighting the importance of early detection.

The resort presented the donation on Monday, following its month-long Pinktober campaign to raise cancer awareness and encourage staff and guests to support the fight against the disease.

The campaign culminated in an awareness walk around Denarau Island, led by resort security officer and cancer survivor Merewatisoni Railou.

Dressed in pink, resort staff took part in the walk to show solidarity with cancer patients, survivors and families affected by the disease.

The team later gathered for morning tea with Fiji Cancer Society representatives and resort guests, where Radisson Blu Resort Fiji general manager Charles Homsy presented the $8,000 cheque to society representative Vokili Ali.

Mr Homsy said the campaign aimed to create lasting awareness beyond October.

“Pinktober is about more than a month of pink. It is about keeping the conversation going all year round,” he said.

He said the resort remained committed to educating its employees, particularly about the importance of breast cancer screening and early detection.

“Early detection saves lives, and we want our team to be informed and empowered,” he said.

The initiative is part of the resort’s Responsible Business programme, which promotes community support and employee wellbeing.

Ms Ali thanked the resort, its employees and guests for their generosity, saying the contribution would help the society continue supporting cancer patients and their families across Fiji.

She said the awareness raised through the campaign was also important in encouraging communities to take cancer prevention and early detection seriously.