Women take the helm at Fiji Rotuman Association

Women have been elected to the Fiji Rotuman Association’s (FRA) three key leadership positions for the first time in its more than 60-year history, as the organisation sets its sights on development while safeguarding Rotuman culture and language.

The milestone leadership change was confirmed at the Association’s meeting on Saturday, with women elected Chair, Vice Chair and Treasurer.

Four of the six members of the new Secretariat are also women.

The leadership change comes as the FRA looks to place development, accessibility and cultural preservation at the centre of its future plans for the Rotuman community in Fiji.

Speaking on the Association’s strategic direction, Victor Rigamoto said development needed to extend beyond infrastructure, with cultural and language preservation remaining central to progress.

“I’m looking at infrastructure, development and accessibility. Is that something the Association is looking at to improve?” Rigamoto said.

He said the Association’s strategic plan would help identify areas where development could be strengthened while maintaining connections to Rotuman identity.

“I think we have a connection in regards to the cultural preservation of our culture and our language as well,” he said.





Culture at the centre

For the FRA, development is not only about physical infrastructure but also about creating opportunities to maintain cultural practices and strengthen connections among Rotumans living in Fiji.

Rigamoto said annual cultural celebrations such as Rutu Made remained important in bringing the community together and celebrating its heritage.

“It’s a big day where everyone in Rotuma, in Fiji, comes together,” he said.

The celebrations also give younger generations an opportunity to learn and participate in traditional practices.

“We come together, make merry with each other, and practise our dances,” Rigamoto said.

The FRA is a non-government organisation with a large Rotuman membership in Fiji.

Its new leadership now faces the task of turning its strategic priorities into initiatives that improve development and accessibility while protecting Rotuman culture and language.