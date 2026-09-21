Confidence key to women’s leadership, says Minister Kiran

Women must build the confidence to move from community and union leadership into national decision-making, says Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Speaking at the International Trade Union Congress/Fiji Trades Union Congress Women in Leadership Academy at the Nalagi Hotel in Nadi today, Ms Kiran said women already possessed many of the skills needed to lead.

The three-day event also marked the launch of the Pacific Women Leadership Academy.

“Most of you know how to lead; the real challenge is building the confidence to step forward,” Ms Kiran said.

She urged young women attending the academy to consider entering national leadership rather than limiting their influence to advocacy from outside government.

“We need to start early to help prepare our women for national leadership,” she said.

Ms Kiran said women across the Pacific were already managing households, organising communities, caring for families and driving workplaces, describing these as fundamental leadership skills.

She said women seeking leadership faced barriers including self-doubt, traditional attitudes, higher scrutiny and double standards.

The Fiji Country Gender Assessment, she said, showed more than 70 per cent of Fijians believed greater representation of women was beneficial, while 40 per cent still held the view that men made better political leaders.

“We can change policies quickly, but changing attitudes takes time,” she said.

Ms Kiran also called for greater attention to issues affecting women, including postpartum depression, menopause, violence, endometriosis, cancer and sexually transmitted infections.

She commended the Fiji Trades Union Congress for its 50-50 campaign and constitutional changes to ensure equal leadership representation.

The academy was launched with support from the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Fiji Trades Union Congress (FTUC), Pacific Islands Council of Trade Unions (PICTU) and partners.