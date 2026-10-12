Editorial: Fiji must build on MSG Cup triumph

Let’s not get carried away by the Fiji men’s football team winning the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) Prime Minister’s Cup.

The tournament first started in 1988 as the Melanesian Cup, which Fiji won under the late head coach Billy Singh. Fiji also hosted the tournament in 1989, 1992, 1998 and 2000.

In 1988, Fiji was at its best, topping the region, including New Caledonia and Tahiti, and beating the New Zealand All Whites to reach the final of the 1990 FIFA World Cup Oceania play-offs.

The Pita Dau-captained side beat Australia 1-0 through a goal by Ravuama Madigi in their first play-off clash in Nadi before losing 5-1 in the return match in Newcastle, Australia.

Australia qualified for the World Cup on goal difference.

Other players from that team included Maritino Nemani, Ivor Evans, Simon Peters, Nasoni Buli, Abraham Watkins, Vimal Sarni, Meli Vuilabasa, the late Delai, Ronald Chaudhry, Shafique Ali, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Dan Lutumailagi, Jone Watisoni and Ronald Mani, among others.

In 2022, the tournament was revived and rebranded under its current name. For Fiji to win its first regional title in 20 years means the team is on track to regain its top status in the Oceania region.

The focus must now be on bridging the gap with New Zealand and Australia. It is time to create pathways for our young players to attend academies run by top football clubs in Europe, Asia and South America.

The Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) should also consider contracting rising stars such as Nabil Begg, Etonia Dogalau, Josaia Sela, Maikah Dau and Jovesa Uqe to franchise clubs competing in the OFC Pro League, A-League and other top competitions, while creating pathways for them to reach tournaments and leagues such as the Asian Cup and English Premier League.

We must not rest on our laurels but continue striving to become the best.

Yes, Fiji came close in 1988. This time, however, we can aim to go one better by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup. Nothing is impossible.