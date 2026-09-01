Pacific

Meth, HIV crisis emerge as major Pacific security threat

Regional security report warns intravenous drug use is driving HIV transmission and calls for action beyond law enforcement

Tuesday 01 September 2026 | 14:30

Minister for Defece and Veteran affairs Pio Tikoduadua during the National Poppy Appeal launch in Suva on October 1, 2025.

Minister for Defece and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Fiji's methamphetamine crisis has merged with a growing HIV outbreak to create one of the Pacific's most urgent security threats, according to the Pacific Peace and Security Dialogue 2026 Report.

Released this month, the report warns that intravenous drug use is directly driving the spread of HIV in Pacific communities, transforming what was once largely viewed as a crime problem into a major public health emergency.

The report captures the outcomes of the Pacific Peace and Security Dialogue held in Suva in June, described as the largest gathering of the region's security community.

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It found that stronger regional cooperation would be critical as Pacific countries move from discussion to action on emerging security challenges.

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua told the Dialogue that public trust was central to addressing the crisis.

"You can have police resources, you can have the military, you can have a good judiciary, you can have all the right technology everywhere, but what about the people? Do they trust us to look after them?" he said.

Young Pacific leaders also told the Dialogue that the drug crisis was disproportionately affecting young people, driven partly by mental health struggles and social isolation.

The report said tackling the crisis required more than law enforcement and called for health services, faith-based organisations and communities to work together on treatment and harm reduction.

The Pacific Security College is expected to officially launch the full report in Palau this week during the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting.

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