Pacific Island leaders have recognised Indonesia's sovereignty over West Papua while urging all parties to protect and uphold the human rights of all residents.

The position was agreed to by leaders as the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Koror, Palau, ended yesterday.

Leaders had agreed in 2023 in the Cook Islands and again last year in Solomon Islands to appoint a special envoy to facilitate Indonesia's 2018 invitation to the UN Human Rights Commissioner to engage in dialogue with Indonesia and conduct a fact-finding mission in West Papua.

The special envoy is to be led by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Papua New Guinea counterpart, James Marape.

In a comprehensive communique, leaders further agreed to facilitate a mission involving interested leaders, in consultation with the Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat, and to report back to Forum leaders in 2027.

HIV and transnational crime

Pacific leaders have committed to a collective approach to combating transnational organised crime, with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon saying the issue is contributing to concerns over HIV across the region.

“That's very much the focus of us collectively working together to push back on the challenge we see around methamphetamine, particularly, which is then contributing obviously into HIV across the region,” he said, as the incoming chair of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Mr Luxon said the establishment of regular Pacific Policing Ministers meetings was an important step forward.

“We have instituted a Pacific Policing Ministers regular meeting, which I think is a fantastic step forward. The other part of it is what we call JHOPS, which is actually you know the joint heads of Pacific security coming together as well from each of the countries, particularly around customs, policing, defence, where we can share intelligence, particularly around drugs.”

China missile test

Leaders, except for the Republic of Naoero, also registered their concern over China's intercontinental ballistic missile test in July, which flew over several Forum members without adequate notice.

Leaders called on countries undertaking similar missile tests in the region to provide advance notification of at least 24 hours, in accordance with international practice.

They emphasised the importance of all states conducting ICBM tests doing so consistently with the Blue Pacific Ocean of Peace Declaration and the Treaty of Rarotonga, while respecting the sovereignty of Forum members.