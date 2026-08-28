Pacific

Pacific still working to bring world leaders to Fiji pre-COP

Baron Waqa says regional leaders are working to bring international partners to October meetings

Friday 28 August 2026 | 14:00

Secretary-General Baron Divavesi Waqa

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa.

Photo: Pacific Islands Forum

Discussions are still underway to invite leaders from outside the Pacific to the upcoming pre-COP summit in Fiji and the special leaders’ component in Tuvalu in October.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa said preparations were still ongoing.

“All our leaders in the region are working extremely hard to keep engaging their partners and all others to come and participate in that group,” he said.

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Mr Waqa’s comments come ahead of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting to take place next week in Koror, Palau, where Pacific leaders are expected to discuss the pre-COP as one of the important issues affecting the region.

Mr Waqa did not confirm the attendance of world leaders, but said there would be participation from outside the region.

“We would love to see participation at the highest level. It's a very busy period for all our leaders, but nonetheless, there'll be some active participation at the pre-COP.

“Our leaders are very much on board with the arrangements of Australia, with Fiji and Tuvalu. They're wanting to help.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka earlier said that low attendance would deny leaders a rare opportunity to witness the impacts of climate change firsthand.

“We were hoping that more will come to Fiji for the pre-COP conference and have the opportunity to go out and see for themselves what is happening in some of the islands that have been badly affected by climate change, particularly Tuvalu,” he said.

Australia is committing $20 million to fund the preliminary meeting ahead of COP31 in Türkiye.

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