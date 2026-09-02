Pacific

U.S pledges $60m for Pacific energy security, Minister Ditoka welcomes aid

Minister Ditoka says the assistance could support Pacific preparations for energy disruptions.

Thursday 03 September 2026 | 09:00

Updated 03 September 2026 | 11:18 FJT

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders (PIFLM55) plenary session in Koror, Palau, on September 2, 2026.

Photo: TMC Palau / Pasifika TV

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Sakiasi Ditoka has welcomed a United States commitment to provide $60 million to help Pacific Island countries address ongoing global energy challenges.

The assistance includes expanding fuel storage capacity and supporting grid stability as part of efforts to strengthen regional energy security.

The announcement was made by U.S Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau on Tuesday as part of a $150 million support package for the Pacific Islands.

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One of the key issues facing Pacific leaders is the impact of fuel, energy and supply chain disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Mr Ditoka, who is attending the meeting, said the assistance could help Pacific Island countries with their preparations.

“Fiji has gone out to dialogue with Korea, Malaysia, establishing the communication channels with those we believe can help us develop that centre of our economy,” he said.

“This is a welcome statement by the United States, and we hope that we can work together to continue to strengthen the energy needs of our region and Fiji.”

In May this year, the Pacific Islands Forum endorsed the Regional Response Mechanism under the Biketawa Declaration to protect the Pacific from the impacts of fuel, energy and supply chain disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

The Asian Development Bank earlier this year warned that the fuel crisis could heavily affect Pacific countries, noting that Pacific countries spend more than 10 per cent of their gross domestic product on fuel.

Pacific Islands Forum development partners, including the US and China, as well as Palau's development partner, Taiwan, are also attending the meeting.

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