Deputy PM Gavoka keeps election plans open

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka has yet to decide whether he will contest the next General Election.

Mr Gavoka says he is weighing family considerations after three parliamentary terms.

He has not confirmed whether he will contest under the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) banner.

“I've served in Parliament now for three terms and family is very important because politics takes a lot out of your families,” Mr Gavoka said.

He said he was receiving encouragement from members of the public to contest again.

“What I get from people is, ‘Give it another shot. Give it another shot’,” he said.

Mr Gavoka also urged Fijians to participate in the democratic process and use their votes to influence the country's direction.

“Your vote is very important. You decide who's going to be setting policies, you decide on how this country will develop in the coming years. So be part of it,” he said.

He linked democratic freedom and political stability with investment and development, pointing to ongoing construction and development across Fiji.

Mr Gavoka said Fiji's democratic environment, including media freedom and the ability to criticise political leaders, was important to investors.

“When you have stability on top of that, combine the two, democratic freedom and stability, investments and development will occur in a big way,” he said.

His comments come as political parties and potential candidates prepare for the next General Election.