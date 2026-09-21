Youth Ministry ‘barely consulted’ on Vuvale Treaty

The Ministry of Youth and Sports was barely consulted during the development of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union Treaty, raising questions over how youth and sport will feature in its implementation.

Ministry permanent secretary Meli Nacuva told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence yesterday that there had been “very little consultation” with his ministry on the treaty.

Mr Nacuva said the ministry was usually brought into discussions only when treaties were nearing implementation, rather than during the development of overarching strategies.

“Most of the time, we get called onto the table when it’s closer to the implementation of treaties,” he said. “In terms of coming up with the overarching strategies, there’s always very little involvement of the Ministry.”

He said youth must be included in the treaty’s plans “not just as tokens”. Assistant Minister for Sports Aliki Bia also questioned the absence of sport and education from the treaty’s 11 articles.

“If you don’t have it in the article, then why include it in the work plan?” Mr Bia said.

He questioned how sport could have a direct impact on the ground if it was not specifically included in the treaty’s articles. The treaty was signed by Fiji and Australia on July 6 and requires Parliament’s approval before it can take effect.

Australia has pledged more than $1.5 billion in grants and loans over 10 years, including $35 million for rugby union. Article 2 of the treaty states that both countries will “listen and consult” on matters affecting the union.

FASANOC’s Cathy Wong said the aim was to extend the treaty beyond specific sports to the wider youth and sports sector. Committee deputy chairperson Rinesh Sharma said the ministry now had to be included in the work plan.

The committee will receive written submissions before presenting its report to Parliament.