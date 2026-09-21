Nation

Two children rescued from alleged abuse, neglect in Lautoka

Police and Social Welfare officers intervene after report from Sukanaivalu Road; mother allegedly refuses to care for children.

Tuesday 22 September 2026 | 10:30

police

Two children have been removed from a Lautoka home and placed in the care of a relative following allegations of abuse and neglect.

Police and Social Welfare officers responded to a report at Sukanaivalu Road last night after concerns were raised about the children’s safety and wellbeing.

In a statement, the Fiji Police Force said the children were removed from the home and placed in the care of a relative in Lautoka as an immediate safety measure.

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Police said that despite efforts by authorities to assist the family, the children’s mother allegedly did not wish to live with them.

The circumstances surrounding the allegations are being investigated by Police and the Department of Social Welfare.

The intervention follows a viral Facebook post by a concerned neighbour calling for authorities to intervene, alleging that the children had been living in an abusive and unsafe home environment.

The neighbour said she had heard frequent shouting, banging, swearing and cries for help over the past six months.

She said police had been contacted several times and officers had attended the home on one occasion, but the situation had reportedly continued.

The neighbour also alleged that the children had experienced ongoing trauma and continued to ask for help.

Police have reminded members of the public of their legal responsibility under the Child Care and Protection Act 2024 to report suspected cases of child abuse.

“Failure to report suspected child abuse is an offence,” Police said.

Authorities are urging members of the public to report suspected abuse or neglect to the relevant agencies to help safeguard vulnerable children.

Police have also encouraged the public to report concerns about police service delivery through the 1681 hotline or via WhatsApp, Viber and Signal on 9905 922.

Investigations into the alleged abuse and neglect continue.

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