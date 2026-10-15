Election campaigning continues

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa has confirmed that political campaigning for the upcoming general election remains ongoing, as the Electoral Commission has not revoked its decision to open the campaign period on May 25.

Ms Mataiciwa’s clarification follows the Prime Minister’s announcement last week of a proposed referendum date and his request for election campaigning to stop.

“The general election campaign is still ongoing. We had our briefing with the political parties yesterday (Wednesday). They also raised the same issue, so we clarified with them,” Ms Mataiciwa said.

She said the commission had indicated in a press release last week that it would consider the request and announce its decision once it had been made.

Ms Mataiciwa said the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) was responsible for administering and conducting the general election and proposed referendum, while campaign-related matters fell within the Electoral Commission’s legal framework.





Parties raise concerns over rushed process

Ms Mataiciwa said political parties had also raised concerns about the pace of preparations.

She said the Elections Office was working within the legal framework and following the stipulated dates, with its priority being to ensure Fijians were informed about both electoral events.

“We are legally mandated to be preparing for the upcoming two electoral events, and we urge our Fijians just get informed, not only on the general election, but as well as the referendum,” she said.

Ms Mataiciwa said the Elections Office remained focused on preparing for both electoral processes and called on stakeholders, including the media, to help disseminate information to voters.