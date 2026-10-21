Nacola pledges reforms, equal opportunities

NextGen Alliance Party proposed candidate Timoci Nacola is pledging to champion social justice, equal opportunities and public sector reforms, with a focus on empowering iTaukei landowners and farmers.

The 52-year-old, who hails from Bucalevu in Nakorotubu, Ra, says modernising legislation and government systems is essential to improving service delivery, strengthening good governance and ensuring fair opportunities for all Fijians.

Mr Nacola holds a Diploma in Business Studies, having completed Stage Two studies at the Fiji Institute of Technology in 1992–1993.

His professional background includes working as a clerk with Carpenters Finance, serving in the Premium Accounting Division of Colonial Mutual Life Assurance (CMLA), and spending 10 years as a wages clerk with the Public Works Department under FRUP 2 and 3.

Drawing on his work experience, Mr Nacola says he wants to contribute to a government that delivers meaningful improvements to people’s lives and wellbeing.

He believes public sector reforms should be fast-tracked, including the modernisation of legislation, institutions, systems and processes across key industries.

He identified land, agriculture, fisheries, forestry and sports as priority sectors requiring government attention and reform.

Mr Nacola said improvements in these areas should contribute to better access to essential services, including food, housing, education and healthcare, with a focus on delivering results within the first 12 months of government.

A central part of his advocacy is ensuring iTaukei landowners and farmers have greater opportunities to participate in economic development.

He believes modern legislation should support their interests and enable them to benefit more effectively from their land and agricultural activities.

Mr Nacola also stressed the importance of good governance, transparency and accountability, saying reforms should help curb corruption, improve productivity and ensure services are delivered fairly.

He said equal opportunities must extend to marginalised groups, including people living with disabilities, who should not be disadvantaged when accessing public services and opportunities.

Beyond policy reforms, Mr Nacola is encouraging voters to take an active role in the democratic process by researching candidates, examining party manifestos and asking questions before making their decisions.

“Voters should conduct their own research on candidates and their manifestos before the election,” he said.

He also encouraged voters to question candidates about their positions and proposed policies to better understand what they intend to deliver if elected.

Mr Nacola urged all eligible voters to participate in elections and referendums, emphasising that informed participation is essential to choosing leaders who can represent their interests.

Describing himself as trustworthy, competent and passionate about serving the public, he said effective communication and the ability to relate to people from different backgrounds were important qualities for political leadership.

He also believes Fiji’s development depends on recognising and encouraging the creativity and imagination of its people.

For Mr Nacola, he said Government should lead by example by setting standards, modernising systems and creating an environment where individuals and communities can realise their potential.

He said his ambition was to be part of a government that delivers positive change, promotes fairness and improves the overall wellbeing of the people.





SUMMARY

Name: Timoci Nacola

Age: 52

Party: NextGen Alliance Party candidate

Hometown: Bucalevu, Nakorotubu, Ra

Education: Diploma in Business Studies; completed Stage Two studies at the Fiji Institute of Technology in 1992–1993.

Work experience: Clerk at Carpenters Finance. Worked in the Premium Accounting Division of Colonial Mutual Life Assurance (CMLA). Served for 10 years as a wages clerk with the Public Works Department under FRUP 2 and 3.

Personal qualities: Describes himself as trustworthy, competent and passionate about public service.

Leadership strengths: Values effective communication and the ability to relate to people from different backgrounds.

Key interests: Social justice, equal opportunities and public sector reform.

Priority groups: iTaukei landowners, farmers, people living with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

Vision: To promote good governance, transparency, accountability and improved public services for all Fijians.



