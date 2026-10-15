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Politics

Political parties face $4 million campaign spending cap

Breaches of campaign spending limits and financial disclosure requirements are classified as corrupt electoral practices under the amendments.

Friday 16 October 2026 | 10:00

Mesake Dwai

Fijian Elections Office manager Legal and prosecution witness Mesake Dawai outside the High Court in Suva on September 25, 2025.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

Political parties will face a $4 million campaign expenditure cap, while individual candidates will be limited to $100,000 in campaign spending under amendments to the Political Parties Act.

The changes also raise the annual donation limit for contributions from Fijian citizens and former Fijian citizens from $10,000 to $20,000.

Amendments to the Act repealed Section 24 which means that political party office holders are no longer required to declare their assets, liabilities, income and expenditure.

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The amendments also provide that gifts given to villages to obtain permission to enter them must be declared as campaign expenditure.

Fiji Elections Office manager legal Mesake Dawai said the Act provides provisions that does not count it as bribery.

“So traditional protocols, traditional gifts, under the Political Parties Act, any gift that is being used to obtain permission in the village must be declared as campaign expenditure,” Mr Dawai said.

However, political parties are still required to submit all campaign expenditure.

“Even though Section 24 has been repealed, the only thing that's maintained is candidates are still required to submit, to report money received, donations, and campaign expenditure to the registrar by the 60th day after polling day.”

Breaches of campaign expenditure limits and financial disclosure requirements are classified as corrupt electoral practices under the changes outlined in the briefing.

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