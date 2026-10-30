Rabuka tops PM preference survey, PA leads party support

An online survey carried out by the Centre for Democracy & Dialogue (CDD) has indicated that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was the preferred leader to win the next General Election.

CDD, formerly known as Dialogue Fiji, launched its National Opinion Tracker – Wave 1 on Friday. It is an online platform for measuring public opinion on political parties, preferred prime ministerial candidates and issues likely to influence Fiji’s next General Election.

The survey also found that the People’s Alliance (PA) party leads political party support in Fiji.

The survey’s two sets of findings use different respondent basis.

Party support percentages were calculated from the 1360 respondents who identified a voting preference.

The Prime Minister preference figures were calculated from 1673 respondents, including those who were undecided, would not vote or declined to name a preferred candidate.

On the question of the most preferred Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka received 13.6 per cent support.

Unity Fiji party leader Savenaca Narube followed with nine (9) per cent, former PM Voreqe Bainimarama with 6.4 per cent and National Federation Party (NFP) leader Biman Prasad with 5.3 per cent.

Former PM Mahendra Chaudhry received 4.6 per cent, followed by Aseri Radrodro with 2.7 per cent.

Lenora Qereqeretabua and Manoa Kamikamica each received 2.6 per cent, while Apisai Moce recorded 2.2 per cent and Viliame Gavoka 2.1 per cent.

Lynda Tabuya and Inia Seruiratu each received two (2) per cent, followed by Filimoni Vosarogo with 1.2 per cent and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum with one (1) per cent.

Of the 1673 respondents, the remaining 313 were undecided, would not vote or declined to participate.

The findings on party support found that PA sat at 27.5 per cent, Unity Fiji recorded 13.6 per cent, SODELPA with 13.1 per cent and NFP with 12.5 per cent.

Methodology

The survey utilised a quantitative survey research methodology, where a software application was used to randomly select diverse potential respondents for phone interviews using a structured questionnaire.

The survey was conducted between September and October across the Central, Eastern, Northern and Western divisions.