Captain Tevita Ikanivere scored twice as the Flying Fijians fought back from 10–0 down to beat Italy 21–16 and claim their first Nations Championship win at Bluenergy Stadium in Udine this morning.

The win ended Fiji’s five-match losing run in the competition and set up a rematch with Italy in the playoff for 11th place at Twickenham.

Italy made the stronger start. No. 8 Lorenzo Cannone crossed for the opening try, with fullback Tommaso Allan adding the conversion and a penalty to give the hosts a 10–0 lead.

Ikanivere got Fiji on the board in the 18th minute, going over from a lineout drive. Ben Volavola converted to cut the deficit to three points before Allan kicked his second penalty to give Italy a 13–7 halftime lead.

Fiji took the lead for the first time early in the second half when Ikanivere crossed under the posts for his second try. Replacement flyhalf Caleb Muntz converted to make it 14–13.

Flanker Kitione Salawa then seized on a loose ball, kicked it ahead and grounded it for Fiji’s third try. Muntz’s second conversion pushed the lead out to 21–13. Salawa was named player of the match.

Allan kicked his third penalty with 15 minutes remaining to bring Italy within a try. The Flying Fijians held firm as the hosts pushed for a late score. Fiji finished with three tries to Italy’s one and converted all three.

The two sides meet again at Twickenham on Friday, November 27 (UK time).