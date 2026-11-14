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Radrodro apologises, SODELPA supporters call for disciplinary action

He said the party would learn from the incident and improve how it selected and prepared official representatives.

Sunday 15 November 2026 | 08:30

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“Regrettably, they went off script and spoke out of turn, which is completely unacceptable,” Mr Radrodro said.

“Regrettably, they went off script and spoke out of turn, which is completely unacceptable,” Mr Radrodro said.

Parliament of Fiji

Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader Aseri Radrodro has apologised after two party representatives made comments on freehold land during a submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee, saying the remarks were not party policy.

Mr Radrodro said the representatives had gone off script during Friday’s hearing on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, prompting concern among party supporters and provisional candidates, who had called for disciplinary action.

“Regrettably, they went off script and spoke out of turn, which is completely unacceptable,” he said.

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“These remarks are solely the personal views of two gentlemen who spoke and must not in any way be taken as a Sodelpa policy position.”

Mr Radrodro said he had clarified with the party president and general secretary that the Management Board had not endorsed raising freehold land at the hearing.

He said SODELPA’s official positions on Bill 32 had already been formally submitted to the Prime Minister across eight key issues.

“To the people of Fiji, I offer my sincere apology,” he said.

“We are aware of the considerable concern this matter has caused, and we have received calls from within our Sodelpa support base, even from our provisional candidates, raising concerns and asking for disciplinary actions to be taken.”

Mr Radrodro said concerns arising from the incident would be addressed internally under the party constitution.

“I want to assure your members and supporters that any concern or matters arising from this incident will be addressed internally, in accordance with the provisions and processes of our Party Constitution.”

He said the party would learn from the incident and improve how it selected and prepared official representatives.

“The Management and I recognise that we must be more inclusive and rigorous in ensuring responsible official representation for the Party.”

Mr Radrodro said the party remained committed to protecting the rights of indigenous people while upholding the security, dignity and aspirations of all Fijians.

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