SODELPA begins search for new general secretary

SODELPA has begun the process of recruiting a new general secretary as the party prepares for the upcoming general election, with more than 100 people expressing interest in joining its election campaign.

The party’s management board endorsed former general secretary Simione Rasova’s resignation and approved the recruitment process during its meeting at Epworth Hall in Suva on Friday.

Mr Rasova resigned on August 21, 2026, saying he was not in a position to be a candidate amid an existing court case.

Party leader Aseri Radrodro said the recruitment process would be carried out in accordance with SODELPA’s constitution.

“We had discussed the resignation status and, according to the constitution, the general secretary is appointed by the management board. So it is only proper that the management board be notified of the status of the GS in terms of his resignation from August and they had endorsed it and approved the process of recruitment to be undertaken by the committee,” he said.

Mr Radrodro said party president Ratu Filimone Soqeta was acting as general secretary in the meantime.





More than 100 interested

As SODELPA moves to fill the key position, Mr Radrodro revealed that more than 100 people had expressed interest in joining the party for the upcoming general election.

“We have started our process of provisional appointment and the announcement for the party to endorse those that have put forward their hand to be part of this journey.”

He said the candidates would be endorsed during the party’s Special General Meeting, expected to be held next month.

“As required under the constitution, the nomination of candidates is to be endorsed during the Special General Meeting. We acknowledge those who wish to be part of the journey and they are aware of that.

“That is something that we would like to hold for now until they are allowed to sit in the meeting that is scheduled for maybe next month.”

Mr Radrodro, who is also the Minister for Education, said there was always space for current SODELPA members of Parliament.