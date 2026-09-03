Narube accuses PM of using CRC report for political gain

Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube has accused Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka of deliberately using the Constitutional Review Commission report to create fear and uncertainty over race and religion for political gain ahead of the elections.

Mr Narube, a former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji, claimed there was no reason for the Prime Minister to raise concerns surrounding the Constitution and accused him of using the people as “political pawns”.

“It appears that the Prime Minister is again trying to use the people for his political gain,” warns Savenaca Narube, the leader of Unity Fiji and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

Mr Narube linked his criticism to the Coalition Government’s performance and salary increases awarded to political leaders.

“There was no reason whatsoever for the Prime Minister to start the fearmongering on the Constitution. But that is his style. He knows that his coalition government has nothing to show the voters for awarding themselves huge increases in salaries when families could not buy enough food to feed the families.”

He said the Prime Minister should instead have focused on the completion of the CRC report and the processes that would follow.

“All that the PM needed to say was that the Constitution Reviews Committee (CRC) has completed his report, and he would make sure that due transparent and legal processes will be followed in independently reviewing their recommendations.”

Mr Narube alleged the Prime Minister was deliberately using sensitive issues surrounding race and religion ahead of the elections.

“Make no mistake about it. The PM is deliberately using the CRC’s report to spread fear and uncertainty amongst the people on sensitive issues like race and religion before the elections. It will not work this time.”

He called on Fijians across all ethnic groups to reject attempts to divide the country and said political parties should instead contest the elections on their ability to address the challenges facing people.

Narube concludes, “It is time that the people of all ethnic groups tell the PM to stop. There is no need to fracture this beautiful country again. The people have had enough. All political parties must contest these elections on their abilities to resolve the challenges that the people are facing. The people deserve nothing less.”