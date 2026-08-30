Navua town declaration a ‘campaign stunt’, FLP claims

The Fiji Labour Party (FLP) has questioned the timing of Navua’s declaration as Fiji’s 14th municipality, claiming key administrative and infrastructure arrangements remain unfinished.

FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the party acknowledged that Navua residents had waited a long time for town status and did not oppose the declaration itself.

However, he questioned whether the necessary groundwork was in place for Navua to function as a municipality.

“The problem is that the Prime Minister has made the announcement while the basic work of a town remains unfinished.”

Mr Chaudhry called on Government to publish the town boundary so residents could determine which properties were included and who would be required to pay rates.

“Where is the published town boundary? Residents need to know how far the township extends, which properties fall inside it, and who will pay rates. That map should have been made public before the ceremony, not left as a promise after the event.”

He also questioned whether a special administrator had been appointed and called for details on the new municipality’s budget, town planning scheme and services.

“Where is the special administrator? Government itself said the transition would be handled through interim administrative arrangements. A town cannot function on a declaration alone. It needs an authority in place, a budget, a town planning scheme, and a clear list of services. The market, bus stand, drainage, refuse collection, street lighting and road maintenance are the everyday work of a council. A handful of solar lights does not make a town.”





Flooding concern

Mr Chaudhry singled out flooding as a major issue that needed to be addressed as part of Navua’s municipal development.

“Navua’s most serious problem is flooding. The settlement sits on the Navua River and has suffered repeated inundation for decades. Until drainage, river management and flood protection are treated as core municipal work, town status will remain a title rather than a protection for homes and businesses.”

He linked his criticism to the timing of local government and general elections, describing the declaration as politically motivated.

“Local government elections have already been deferred until after the general election. In that setting, a late declaration without a completed planning scheme, a working administrator and visible services looks more like campaign timing than grounded local government reform.”

Mr Chaudhry called on Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Minister for Local Government to publish the town boundary, confirm whether a special administrator was in place and outline what services would be delivered during Navua’s first year as a municipality.

“Navua deserves proper municipal government, not a ceremony.”