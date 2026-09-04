Ratu Semi installed to lead Yakete, vows unity and peace

Ratu Semi Vukivukinavanua Lotawa Nadakaibitu was traditionally installed as the new chief of Yakete yesterday, taking on the chiefly mantle at just 36 and pledging to lead his people in peace, unity and harmony.

The significant chiefly ceremony, held at the chiefly grounds of Nalotawa in the highlands of Ba, marked a historic occasion for the Vanua as Ratu Semi became the fifth officially installed chief of Yakete.

The previous installation was held in 2009 for his father.

Ratu Semi was officially appointed by the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission and was spiritually ordained by both the Church and the Vanua.

His installation brought together the six villages that make up the district of Yakete — Nalotawa, Yaloku Rara, Nanuku, Tukuraki, Tabataba and Naivilawa.

The ceremony featured a series of traditional rituals and customs, beginning with Ratu Semi's ceremonial dressing in the chiefly house of Namaralevu.

He was then escorted by the kingmaker clan, Sauturaga, and the traditional warriors, the Bati, to the specially prepared chiefly grounds where he was formally ordained.

In a significant part of the ceremony, the young chief was seated on specially prepared higher traditional ground, reflecting his status and the responsibilities entrusted to him by the Vanua.

A ceremonial yaqona presentation also formed part of the proceedings, symbolising his leadership, service and responsibility to his people.

In his address, Ratu Semi acknowledged the sacrifices, hard work and preparations made by the elders and villagers for his installation.

He said he accepted the chiefly responsibility with humility and was committed to serving his people at the highest level.

Ratu Semi pledged to work towards peace, unity and harmony among the people of Yakete.

His installation was regarded as a unifying occasion for the six villages and reinforced the expectations of the Vanua that their new chief would uphold tradition while providing strong and responsible leadership to his people.