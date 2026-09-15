Unity Fiji targets doubling Fiji’s GDP in 12 years

Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube says the party will seek to double Fiji’s gross domestic product (GDP) within 12 years by changing the way the country uses its natural resources.

Speaking ahead of the party’s manifesto launch at its Annual General Meeting and rally at Nahigatoka Village, Sigatoka, on Friday, Mr Narube said the focus should move away from political arguments over ownership and towards increasing the productivity of Fiji’s resources.

“The root cause of all our problems is money. We must grow the economy,” he said.

The former Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor said Unity Fiji would pursue greater productivity of natural resources as part of its economic programme, arguing that political debates over resource ownership had been used to win votes while poverty continued to rise.

“We will change the narrative from ownership to productivity of natural resources.”

The party’s manifesto also places the cost of living, jobs and incomes, corruption, families, youth and women at the centre of its programme.

Cost of living and employment

Mr Narube said Unity Fiji had advocated the use of price controls and the exchange rate to cushion consumers from the continuing increase in the cost of imported goods.

The party, he said, would also introduce measures aimed at putting more money into people’s hands.

Unity Fiji believes economic growth is necessary to create more jobs and increase incomes.

Mr Narube said the party planned to take a tougher approach to corruption, including bringing in forensic experts from overseas to investigate allegations of corruption and increasing penalties for those found responsible.

He said the party wanted to change public mindsets through a national campaign and challenge what he described as past political narratives that had damaged the country and its economy.

Family at the core

Families would be another major focus, with the party proposing a partnership programme involving faith-based organisations, communities and Government to strengthen family values and address social problems affecting young people.

“This recognises that families were the building blocks of the nation.”

He said women were the backbone of families and their economic empowerment would contribute to Unity Fiji’s broader vision of shared leadership.

The party also wants to restore young people’s confidence in building their future.



