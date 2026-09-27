Youth Parliament inspires Munnie’s political leap

Losena Seru Munnie never planned on entering politics.

But an application to the Future Youth Parliament last year changed the direction of the 24-year-old from Lamiti, Gau, in Lomaiviti.

“I would lie if I were to say that I really wanted to join politics, but this just stemmed from when I participated in youth parliament last year.”

Ms Munnie had applied after seeing the opportunity on social media just as applications were closing.

She was selected among 55 participants and served as the youth minister for immigration — an experience that sparked her interest in politics.

Now, she is among the National Federation Party’s proposed candidates and is the only woman in its first batch of proposed candidates.

“Being here, it is surreal as it is,” she said.

“Most of those that are proposed candidates are men and having been participating with men in a field that is well dominated by men, it's not an easy fit, especially when it comes to criticism, being a woman.”

Ms Munnie said she may not have the experience of some of her fellow proposed candidates, but she sees the opportunity as a chance to learn, gain experience and find her footing.

“You just need to have the right attitude. You need to be comfortable in your own skin, and also have thick skin, especially with public criticism.”

She draws inspiration from fellow politician Lenora Qereqeretabua, particularly her approach to criticism.

“She just openly expresses herself. I think one thing about her I admire the most is the courage, and of course the ability to not be swayed by criticism.”

Ms Munnie hopes her decision to step forward will encourage other young women to find their voices and speak about issues affecting their generation.

“Believe in yourself. If you put the mind to it, everything else will eventually fall into place.”