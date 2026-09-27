Constitution reform must not delay election: Prasad

The National Federation Party (NFP) will not support any attempt to use constitutional reform to delay Fiji’s next general election, party leader Biman Prasad says.

Mr Prasad said constitutional reform should not be rushed, but neither should it be allowed to suspend the public’s democratic right to vote.

He said the next general election, under the current Constitution, must be held no later than February 6, 2027.

“If there is no realistic time to pass a new constitution, pass all consequential laws, redraw the electoral system, educate voters, and conduct a credible election, then it must be held under the current constitution,” he said.

Mr Prasad said the NFP supported constitutional reform and had made detailed submissions to the review process, but would not support a process driven by political convenience.

“A constitution must be built through open, transparent, and accountable discussion. It must command confidence beyond the government of the day.”

The NFP is represented on the Cabinet subcommittee considering the draft Constitution, with Sashi Kiran and Pio Tikoduadua attending Cabinet discussions.

Mr Prasad said the party would support provisions it considered positive and work with other parties to change those it did not support.

He said the NFP wanted a modern Constitution based on human rights, equality and justice while protecting iTaukei land and other specific constitutional rights.

The party also supports stronger independence for public institutions, including safeguards against political control of constitutional appointments.

Mr Prasad said Fiji must also “close the door to coups”, arguing that elected governments should be determined by elections and that civilian authority must remain clear.

“Reform without recklessness, principle without banning and progress without postponing the policy,” he said, outlining the NFP’s position.

He said urgent issues, including HIV, the drug crisis, healthcare and economic growth, must continue to receive attention while the constitutional debate proceeds.