EXPLORE Fiji earns second tourism award

EXPLORE Fiji, an independent digital destination storytelling platform, has been named Best Destination Storytelling & Digital Tourism Media Platform 2026 – Fiji at the LUXlife Hospitality Awards 2026.

The award marks EXPLORE Fiji’s second LUXlife honour this year, following its March win at the Travel & Tourism Awards as Best Digital Tourism Storytelling Platform 2026 – Fiji.

The two awards recognise the platform’s more than 23 years of telling Fiji’s stories and connecting people with the destination.

Since 2003, EXPLORE Fiji has evolved from a print tourism magazine into a digital destination storytelling and discovery platform. It showcases the people, places, businesses and creative life that shape Fiji’s character across its 333 islands and 23 destinations.

“Hospitality is not only about where visitors stay. Increasingly, it is about what they experience, who they meet and the stories they take home from our islands,” the platform said.

Founder and publisher Connie Chew said the team was proud to receive a second LUXlife award this year, particularly through the Hospitality Awards.

“It reinforces the important role destination storytelling and digital media can play in Fiji’s wider hospitality and tourism landscape. Our purpose has always been to help people discover more of authentic Fiji, our people, businesses, culture, creativity and experiences. That remains at the heart of everything we do,” she said.

Ms Chew said the award reflected 23 years of storytelling, from print to digital, and belonged to everyone who had supported the platform along the way.

UK-based LUXlife Magazine has recognised premium brands worldwide since 2015, honouring businesses and individuals for their contributions to their industries.

EXPLORE Fiji also congratulated Likuri Island Resort and Whitetip Marine Adventures on their respective honours in the 2026 Hospitality Awards, saying the recognition added to the international profile of Fiji’s hospitality and tourism industry.

Based in Suva, EXPLORE Fiji is an independent destination storytelling platform operated by Chew Publishing Company Pte. Limited. It covers culture, creativity, hospitality and travel, connecting travellers and locals with Fiji’s people and experiences. The company’s registered trademark is EXPLORE Fiji.







