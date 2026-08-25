Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka has urged visitors not to cancel their Fiji holidays after tourists raised concerns online over hotel notices about the five per cent Tourism Services Tax (TST).

“Please come. You have made a booking. The commitment is there from us to honour your booking,” Mr Gavoka said yesterday.

He confirmed the TST will apply only to new bookings made from September 1, 2026, to August 31, 2027, and not to existing reservations.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed the same on Tuesday, saying bookings made before September 1 would not attract the tax, even if the holiday takes place afterwards.

This follows the ministry’s statement on Sunday accusing the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association (FHTA) of “delaying tactics”, while the FHTA warned on Saturday that confusion over the tax was damaging Fiji’s reputation in Australia and New Zealand.

Fiji Airways fuel shortage

Mr Gavoka also addressed Fiji Airways’ fuel shortage, blaming reduced global supply following the Hormuz crisis.

“By the end of this month ... all that will be gone. The shipment has arrived,” he said.

He confirmed a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) — an official alert warning pilots of a fuel shortage in Nadi — remains in force, telling airlines to refuel before reaching Fiji.

Responding to criticism of Fiji Airways’ purchase of six new vehicles, Mr Gavoka defended the airline.

“Let Fiji Airways run Fiji Airways,” he said, insisting the purchases supported its Oneworld alliance standards.

He said Fiji recorded its biggest June and July visitor numbers, with more than 100,000 visitors arriving in July alone.

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