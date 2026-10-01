Nation

Police warn against misinformation, baseless social media accusations

Police Commissioner urges public to ‘trust the process’ as investigations continue

Friday 02 October 2026 | 10:30

Police forensic officers conduct investigations into missing exhibits at the Suva Courthouse on October 1, 2026.

Police forensic officers conduct investigations into missing exhibits at the Suva Courthouse on October 1, 2026.

Photo: Ronald Kumar

The Fiji Police Force has issued a strong warning against the spread of misinformation and unsubstantiated accusations on social media.

The Force says such actions can mislead the public and unfairly damage reputations.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said while public demands for swift investigations and information were understandable, police investigations must be conducted within the confines of the law.

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He said the Fiji Police welcomed criticism but would not condone the deliberate dissemination of false information intended to cause harm.

"The Fiji Police accepts all criticisms made; however, the deliberate sharing of misinformation intended to mislead and cause harm will not be condoned," Mr Tudravu said.

He stressed that freedom of speech and expression must be exercised responsibly and warned against the growing trend of people making allegations without evidence.

The Commissioner described the practice of unfairly maligning individuals on social media as "extremely unfair".

"Social media is increasingly being manipulated and weaponised against officials and individuals. As much as it pains people to hear the words, trust the process, investigators and investigations are legally bound by processes that must be adhered to in accordance with the law."

Mr Tudravu said accountability must be achieved through the legal system rather than through public speculation and online accusations.

"This is the Fiji we wanted. A Fiji where the law is supreme and we are all accountable to the law. Accountability will be achieved in a court of law. Let the investigators do their work. That is all that I can ask as your Commissioner of Police."

The Police Commissioner also thanked members of the public and religious organisations that continued to support law enforcement officers through prayers and encouragement.

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