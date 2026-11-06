Hill ready for 'last dance'

Fiji super welterweight champion Winston Hill will be retiring after tonight's fight against super middleweight champion Isikeli Senidoko at Su­va's Vodafone Arena.

Hill had to come out of semi­retirement to accept Senidoko's challenge to defend his title.

The title fight is the main bout of the Zeg Boxing Promotion.

Hill told SUNsports yesterday that preparations have gone well and is ready to rumble.

"We've been working on a few things," he said.

"Although we've been out of the ring for over a year, the ring rust has settled."

Hill said several rounds of spar­ring had helped him regain the fitness needed for the IO-round contest.

"The body is ready; the mind is ready and the spirit is strong," he said.

From left: Winston Hill face-off against Isikeli Senidoko while promoter Alfaaz Mallam hoists the Fiji super middleweight title during the weigh-in at Albert Park, Suva, on November 6, 2026. Photo: Asenaca Ratu.

Hill expects a tough challenge from Senidoko after moving up to his weight.

"Coming up from 69 kilo­grammes to 72 kilogrammes, now going into the 76kg division, it's a big jump in size, especially against Senidoko, who's a big boy;" he said.

"He'll be coming in pretty big and heavy. I know he'll be coming in with a lot of power as well."

However, Senidoko was given time to go for a run so he could drop his weight to the required 76kg.

He was able to do that and indi­cated that he is looking forward to the fight.

"I'm now focusing on tomor­row's fight against Hill. It has not easy for me because I had to make a lot of sacrifice to reach the expected weight," Senidoko said.

"My main goal is to defeat Hill. If he wants to take away my belt, he will be expecting a rough fight, blood and sweat," he said.

Senidoko last defended the title in July.

The Vodafone Arena gate opens at 3pm with fights scheduled to start at 5pm.