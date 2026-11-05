Fiji fighters eyed for U.S opportunities

South Bay Promotions (SBP) representative Chauncy Welliver believes Fiji has the talent to produce world-class boxers.

Welliver said Fiji's boxing talent was being monitored, and strong performances could open doors for local fighters to compete in the United States.

Speaking after a combined press conference at the Fiji Football Association headquarters yesterday, Welliver told SUNsports that tomorrow's event was not only about entertaining fans but also giving Fijian boxers the chance to demonstrate their ability against quality opponents.

"Why can't a Fijian come over to America and become a world contender? Why can't they build-up and eventually fight for a world title? Why can't a Fijian get a world title fight right here in Fiji?" Welliver said.

He said SBP was interested in bringing Fijian fighters to the United States and was working with local boxing contacts to identify promising talent.

"We're watching Fiji and if the people get involved, it makes us that much hungrier to bring the fighters over. If the people come, we'll take the fighters over," he said.

Welliver, who has experience working with international boxing promoters, said the quality of the match-ups on the card was one of the event's biggest attractions.