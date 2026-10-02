Team Fiji boxers on track for historic Youth Olympics Debut

Preparation is on track for Team Fiji boxers Merewalesi Kolitapa and Norman Amram as they prepare for the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal.

The Games will be held from October 31 to November 13, with the duo set to make history as Fiji’s first boxers to compete at the Youth Olympics.

Head coach Cameron Todd said the pair were progressing well as they sharpened their skills ahead of the tournament.

“They are doing regular training, and we are just getting them sharp, getting prepared for the Youth Olympics, which will be a massive challenge,” Todd said.

“I’m excited for Fiji to have boxers for the first time at the Youth Olympics.”

Held every four years, the Youth Olympics have provided a platform for some of the world’s top boxers to begin their amateur careers.

“I’m looking for some good solid performances and to show the rest of the world that Fiji is on the map and is coming,” Todd said.

“At the moment we are just sharpening up. We leave on October 26, and boxing starts on November 7. That’s good for us; we get at least a week to acclimatise to the weather and the change of time.

“At this time, both boxers are on track. They both had three good fights in Samoa during the Oceania Championship.”

Todd said he was pleased with the team’s performance at the Oceania Championship in Samoa.

“Pretty happy with our results from the Oceania Championship. We came away with four gold, three silvers and two bronze, especially getting the first elite gold in 25 years,” he said.

“We are just doing a bit of work with some of the newer boxers for next year’s Pacific Games.”