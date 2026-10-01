Suva futsal side wary of Labasa

The Suva's men's futsal side is working on their fitness and tactical aspects of their game ahead of the Extra Futsal League semi-final against Labasa at Suva's National Gymnasium tomorrow.

Suva head coach Shameet Ku­mar told SUNsports yesterday that fitness remained the main focus as they prepare for the semi­final.

"We've been together for a while, so the boys know each other well," Kumar said.

He said preparations had been on track despite the change of venue.

"We've started about three weeks ago.

"We got familiarised with the venue and it was good for the boys, but then the venue changed at the last minute," he said.

"We're used to the indoor courts now. There's a big difference be­tween indoor and outdoor."

"We expect a technical game against Labasa, since we know that Jerry Sam is also helping out with the Labasa Futsal team. Since he is a former Fiji Futsal coach, he's definitely going to make an impact with the Labasa boys," he said.

Kumar said they are going to manage their players well due to injuries.

"We've got some injury concerns at the moment.

"We've got the IDC (Inter-District Championship) coming up and then the play-offs which is prob­ably in a month's time. So we're not risking all the senior players in this tournament," Kumar said.

"We'll probably rest a few key players in this tournament and then let them recover for the IDC and the playoffs coming up."

He urged supporters to turn out in numbers for Saturday's semi­finals.

Saturday's Semi-final Fixtures

■ 6pm Ba v Lami

■ 4:45pm Suva v Labasa