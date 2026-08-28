Tactical training for U15 netters

A group of Under-15 netballers took on an obstacle course at the Naboro Prison Complex yesterday as part of their preparations for the International Netball Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Founder and head coach of Nakoivalu Sunshine netball team, Unaisi Ranavue, said the Royal Rising Star U15 side consisted mainly of 14-year-old girls from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School and Adi Cakobau School, The Learning Centre, Veiuto Primary School, Suva Grammar School and St Joseph’s Secondary School.

She said the team was formed by parents who wanted to provide their daughters with international exposure.

“It’s more like a parents’ investment on our girls,” Ranavue said.

She said most of the girls had been playing together since primary school, while others were also members of different clubs and represented their respective schools.

Ranavue said the obstacle course was aimed at strengthening teamwork and building team bonding ahead of the tournament.

She said the course focused on three main objectives, which were discipline, teamwork and respect while at the same time help bridge differences in the girls’ skills, schools and prior knowledge.

The three-day tournament will feature 10-minute quarters during pool games, compared with the five- and seven-minute quarters the girls usually play in Fiji.

The team will leave the country on September 25 to compete from September 26-28 and return on October 1.

Ranavue said the girls are excited about meeting teams from Samoa, Australia and New Zealand.

She said the team was aiming to make progress and achieve results while gaining valuable experience from the international competition.



