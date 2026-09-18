Vugakoto backs Pearls’ long-term rebuild

Despite the Crest Fiji Pearls failing to qualify for the 2027 Netball World Cup in Australia, Vasiti Vugakoto believes they remain on track with their plan to restore Netball Fiji to the level it was known for two decades ago.

Vugakoto is the chair of the Transition Oversight Committee (TOC), which was formed in March following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on February 28.

The Fiji Pearls failed to qualify after suffering their second straight loss in Tonga on Thursday.

The Pearls went down 60-72 to hosts Tonga Tala after losing 50-56 to Samoa on Wednesday.

This is only the second time Fiji has missed the pinnacle of the sport since 1987.

“While the result may not be what Fiji expected, we must continue to trust the process. Rome was not built in a day,” Vugakoto said.

“The transition committee was formed only four months ago after the AGM, with no existing pool of players available for selection for the qualifier.”

She said within that short period, they conducted open trials locally, as well as trials for overseas-based players, to form a team for the qualifier.

The team also played in the Spirit Series in Australia.

“This is in contrast to teams like Tonga and Samoa, who have been playing and training together since 2022 and 2023,” the former Pearls shooter said.

“Any elite programme requires three to four years to be properly developed and executed before achieving top-level results. This is the same pathway I experienced as a player in 1999, when Fiji was ranked sixth in the world.

“Although we have missed out on the 2027 Netball World Cup, if we remain focused, we can achieve great things in 2029.

“The next qualifier is in 2028, and we have the whole of 2027 to prepare our Fiji Pearls. This team is a strong mix of very young players, experienced athletes, and debutants, and they have laid an important foundation for the future of Netball Fiji.”

She added that the team showed resilience, belief, courage and the will to fight until the final whistle, which is something Netball Fiji would continue to build on.

Their campaign started with a narrow 65-63 win over the Cook Islands before they met Papua New Guinea in their final match yesterday.

“This is only the beginning of a new chapter for Netball Fiji — with a new leadership structure, fresh ideas, new systems, and a renewed focus on developing skills and young talent. The foundation has been laid, and the lessons from this Qualifier must become part of our journey towards the next Netball World Cup in 2029.

“A big vinaka vakalevu to our head coach, Michelle Parson, who came into the programme with just under three months to prepare and work with this team. That is not an easy task.”

Parson, who was appointed in February this year, commenced her full-time role in June.

“To come in, understand our culture and players, build combinations, introduce her systems, and prepare a team for an international qualifier in such a short period takes commitment and courage. The journey does not end here,” Vugakoto said.

“2026 has given us the experience. 2029 gives us another opportunity. The work starts now.

“Netball Fiji will continue to develop our local talent and High-Performance Unit, invest in our coaches, strengthen our pathways, and give our young players the exposure they need to compete at the highest level.”

Vugakoto also acknowledged their sponsors, Crest, and all those who came on board.

Meanwhile, Fiji has featured at 10 World Cups. Its best result was sixth place in 1999 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The Pearls finished 11th at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Fiji is currently ranked 16th.