Bati hymn stays

The Fiji Bati will sing the hymn Oqo noqu masu (This is my prayer) before their Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) opener.

This was confirmed last night by Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) executive chairman Rajesh Singh.

“We will sing our hymn as we honour our Lord Jesus Christ, our country, our chiefs and the people of Fiji,” he said.

“We’ve also got someone to sing the national anthem, and we will reveal the name of that person later.”

Singh said Sunday would be a special occasion at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, before the Bati face the Cook Islands in their RLWC opener.

“There’ll be a guard of honour to farewell our former Bati and Bulikula head coach Joe Rabele, along with former Bati captain Tui Kamikamica.

“Also, there is something prepared for former Fiji Bati representatives who will be at the game.”

Rabele coached the Bati at the 2008 RLWC, when they reached the semi-finals for the first time. He also coached the Bulikula to victory in qualifying matches and helped them reach their first RLWC.

Kamikamica, who plays for Melbourne Storm, was forced to retire this year because of a medical condition.