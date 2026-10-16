Today's paperLoginSign up
Rugby League

Bati hymn stays

Rajesh Singh says the team will honour their faith and Fiji before facing the Cook Islands, with tributes planned for Joe Rabele and Tui Kamikamica.

Saturday 17 October 2026 | 08:30

Vodafone Fiji Bati player's in training mode at the Rugby League World Cup preparation

Vodafone Fiji Bati player's during their training session.

Photo: FNRL Facebook

The Fiji Bati will sing the hymn Oqo noqu masu (This is my prayer) before their Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) opener.

This was confirmed last night by Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) executive chairman Rajesh Singh.

“We will sing our hymn as we honour our Lord Jesus Christ, our country, our chiefs and the people of Fiji,” he said.

Related stories

“We’ve also got someone to sing the national anthem, and we will reveal the name of that person later.”

Singh said Sunday would be a special occasion at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, before the Bati face the Cook Islands in their RLWC opener.

“There’ll be a guard of honour to farewell our former Bati and Bulikula head coach Joe Rabele, along with former Bati captain Tui Kamikamica.

“Also, there is something prepared for former Fiji Bati representatives who will be at the game.”

Rabele coached the Bati at the 2008 RLWC, when they reached the semi-finals for the first time. He also coached the Bulikula to victory in qualifying matches and helped them reach their first RLWC.

Kamikamica, who plays for Melbourne Storm, was forced to retire this year because of a medical condition.

News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiRugby League News

Most popular

Police officers at the site where the body was found along the Labasa Riverbank on October 16, 2026. Inset: The late Nemani Rasiga.
Crime

Former Labasa footballer remembered for kindness

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah inspecting conjoined twins Jasepeli and Desicia ahead of the operation.
Nation

Fijian conjoined twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Nishal Narayan, 19, aspires to contest the upcoming General Election.
Politics

Young aspirant eyes General Election

Vodafone Fiji Bati player's in training mode at the Rugby League World Cup preparation
Rugby League

Bati hymn stays

Rugby League
Rugby League

Fiji National Rugby League debt free

Malolo
Rugby

Hillmen to restore lost glory

BSP Life Healthy Choices Wellness Fair, Albert Park Suva
Personal Finance

What would happen to your family financially if life changed tomorrow?

Amputees Ratu Peni Drodolago, 25 and Maika Ravouvou 74 gets assist by Jaipur foot camp assistant Dibuya Jnanabeura as Minister of Health looks on at Twomy hospital, Tamavua on October 12, 2026.
Lifestyle

Farmer refuses to let tragedy define his future

The three 3-days event of the 200th anniversary of the first arrival of Christianity, held at Viseisei Vuda, Lautoka.
Culture

Vuda marks 200 years of Christianity