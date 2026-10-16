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Rugby League

Fiji National Rugby League debt free

Fiji Bati, Bulikula players, officials paid in advance for their World Cup pool games

Saturday 17 October 2026 | 08:00

Updated 17 October 2026 | 09:28 FJT

Rugby League

Vodafone Bati Players Caleb Navale, Semi Valemei and Josese Lanyon

Photo: FNRL Facebook

The Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) is now debt free.

This was revealed yesterday to SUNsports by FNRL executive chairman Rajesh Singh.

“Yes, we’ve cleared our debts, which was around $300,000,” he said.

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“I’m grateful to the dedicated A team at the FNRL office for their commitment and sacrifice to make rugby league great again. We had to tighten our spending, live within our means, to pay the debts off. We are now left with a healthy bank balance.”


Yes, we’ve cleared our debts, which was around $300,000

FNRL executive chairman Rajesh Singh


Singh highlighted that for the first time, the Fiji Bati and Fiji Bulikula players and officials have been paid in advance for representing the country at the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC).

“They have been paid for all their pool games at the World Cup. If they advance to the next round, we’ll make sure they’ll get paid for it.”

The Bulikula takes on New Zealand in their RLWC opener on Sunday at 2.50pm followed by the Bati against Cook Islands at 5.05pm. Both matches will be played at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia.

“We’re happy that the Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru and the Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro will be joining the teams next week. They’ll be here before the second World Cup match against Australia, and they’ll be surely giving out the jerseys to the players,” Singh said.

“At the same note I call on the Fiji community in Newcastle, Sydney and surround areas to be at the ground on Sunday to support the Bati and Bulikula in their opening games. We’ve a young Bati squad while the Bulikula is at the World Cup for the first time.”

Leading to their RLWC opener, Vodafone Regional chief Executive officer Pradeep Lal and Pherrus Financial Services CEO Kris Prasad will be handing the jerseys to the players.

Vodafone has been the major sponsor of FNRL since the 2008 RLWC while Pherrus has been very supportive towards FNRL as a finance partner and corporate sponsor.



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