New champion looms

A new winner will be crowned in this year’s FNRL Vodafone Cup premiership after defending champions Muaniwaqa Sea Eagles were knocked out in yesterday’s quarterfinals.

Nadera Panthers pulled off a major upset, edging the defending champions 20-17 to secure their place in the semifinals.

Bulikula head coach Jone Wesele said the competition had reached another level this season, with the quarterfinals showcasing the growing standard of rugby league in Fiji.

“It is pleasing to see the rise in standard of rugby league in Fiji.

“There is abundance of new talent and I know for a fact, the semi-finals will be epic,” Wesele said.

The remaining quarterfinals also produced close encounters.

Army Bears edged Ravoravo Rabbitohs 20-16 in extra time, while Navy Albatross defeated USP Raiders 24-20.

Saru Dragons completed another upset by knocking out favourites Vusu Raiders 19-14.

Wesele congratulated the four semifinalists and said the competition was now wide open.

“Congratulations to the semifinal qualified teams.

“At this moment, we are unsure who will be champions because all teams are really good,” he said.

He also praised the supporters who turned up in numbers to back their teams.

“We had a really good crowd; it is a good sight to see.

“That shows the impact and the growth of the sport, which is pleasing,” he said.

With Muaniwaqa Sea Eagles out of contention, the Vodafone Cup will have a new champion this season.

Quarterfinal results:

Saru Dragons 19-14 Vusu Raiders

Nadera Panthers 20-17 Muaniwaqa Sea Eagles

Army Bears 20-16 Ravoravo Rabbitohs

Navy Albatross 24-20 USP Raiders