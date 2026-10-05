FEO prepares for referendum and General Election

The Fijian Elections Office (FEO) will simultaneously prepare for the December 9 National Referendum and the upcoming General Election, with preparations for both now set to intensify.

The Electoral Commission and FEO confirmed that work towards the General Election would continue while arrangements were put in place for the referendum.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said the work had already started.

“For the FEO, there is a lot of work ahead of us, but that work has already started. Our teams are ready, and our preparations are moving forward. Our priority is to make sure Fijians know what they need to do, where they can get assistance and where they can get information they can trust.”

Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Usaia Ratuvili reiterated that the coming period would require the Commission and FEO to manage preparations for two important electoral processes.

Ms Mataiciwa said preparations would intensify.

“Our work has already begun, and it will intensify from here. We will continue preparing for the General Election while carrying out the work required for the National Referendum,” said Ms Mataiciwa.

The FEO also confirmed that people already registered to vote do not need to register again for the referendum.

Existing voter registration will cover both the General Election and National Referendum.

“If you are already registered, you do not need to register again for the National Referendum. What we do ask is that you check your voter registration details and make sure they are correct,” said Ms Mataiciwa.

People who are not registered, need to update their details or require other voter services can seek assistance from the FEO.

The FEO’s Your Election, Your Say Outreach Phase 2 will continue across Fiji and overseas, providing voter services and electoral information directly to communities.

“We expect people to have questions, and we want them to ask us, speak to our teams when they come to your community, visit your nearest Voter Services Centre or follow our official platforms. We want Fijians to receive the correct information directly from the FEO rather than rely on information that may not be accurate,” said Ms Mataiciwa.

Arrangements for Fijians living overseas will be announced as they are confirmed.



