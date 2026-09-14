Dragons edge Vusu Raiders to reach Vodafone cup semifinal

Saru Dragons rugby league president Aseri Loganimoce praised his players after they edged Vusu Raiders 19-14 in a thrilling Vodafone Cup quarterfinal last Saturday at Buckhurst Park, Suva.

The Dragons held their nerve under pressure to secure a place in the semifinal.

Loganimoce said the win reflected the team’s hard work during preparations.

“I thank my team and everyone who has helped us during training and supported us along the way,” he told SUNsports.

“I must also commend the boys for the effort they gave today. Beating Vusu Raiders is a big achievement because they are a good team.”

He said the players treated the knockout match as a must-win.

“We knew this was a final for us. The boys gave everything and we are happy to come away with the win.”

Loganimoce said the team would now focus on correcting its mistakes before the semifinal.

“We will go back to the drawing board and start building from there. We need to look at our mistakes and see how we can improve.”

He also thanked the supporters for standing behind the team.

“We have been supported by the community, the church and our pastor,” he said.

“Our supporters have stood by the team and that has helped us a lot.”



