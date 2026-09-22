No room for instability at FNRL: Singh

The Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) board and staff are committed to taking the sport to greater heights.

This was told to SUNsports yesterday by FNRL executive chairman Rajesh Singh, who said they had no room to entertain people trying to bring instability to the organisation.

“The FNRL is not the place for people to come and make a living out of it,” he said.

“I’ve got the A-team working with me. They are committed and we’ll try to set the financial records straight as we’ve to be accountable to all our funders, clubs and everyone involved in the sport.

“Also, we want to see our match officials, medics and coaches get accredited.”

Singh highlighted that rugby league had become a career opportunity for most young people and local-based players.

He said players such as Sisa Waqa, Viliame Kikau, Semi Radradra, Tui Kamikamica and Marika Koroibete were local players who had made it big in the NRL (National Rugby League).

Singh said there were also local players contracted to and playing for clubs in the New South Wales and Queensland Cup competitions.

“We are fortunate to have someone like the Fiji Bati head coach Mick Potter with us, who is assisting us to create a pathway for our local players.”

Singh said the focus right now was on the Vodafone Cup finals set for Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and next month’s Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) in Australia.

“This is an opportunity for local players to impress the selectors on Saturday as we’re selecting a Fiji Residents team to tour Australia, probably early next year. Negotiations are going on for the Residents to play three matches against clubs playing in the Queensland Cup competition.”

Singh said the Residents would be coached by Vula Dakutioga, with Vela Tawake as the assistant coach.

Singh said details concerning player selection and team training for the RLWC would be answered by Potter.





Vodafone Cup Premier Finals

11.30am: Namoli Tigers v Army Bears (Women)

1pm: Saru Dragons v Navy Albatross (Men)

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