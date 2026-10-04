Nadi to step up preparations

McDonald's Nadi have se­cured a place in the Skip­per Cup play-offs as they lead the table after beating Naita­siri 27-23 in a crucial Round 10 match.

Despite playing away in wet condi­tions, Nadi head coach Cohen Poli­tini was pleased with his side's com­posure and execution.

"Hats off to the boys for staying composed. We had a plan against Naitasiri and we did it," Politini told SUNsports.

"We were carried away a little bit, but we managed to come back and execute the game plan to get the win."

Naitasiri led at halftime before Nadi fought back in the second half to claim the win and move to the top of the Skipper Cup standings.

Politini said the conditions played a key part in their approach.

"They are prone to playing in these rainy conditions, and we had a strategy to counter that. The best way was to kick a lot of high balls to them, and it was a success," he said.

He said the halftime message was simple: secure the win and collect valuable points.

"The message to the boys at half­time was to get the win. We were aiming to topple them and get the points so we could be at the top of the Skipper Cup table, and the boys delivered," he said.

Politini identified set pieces and defence as areas that needed im­provement ahead of the final round.

"We need to improve on our set pieces and our defence," he said.

"We will go back to the drawing board on Monday and rectify the areas we are lacking before we face our final opponent in Round 11."

With the quarter-finals approach­ing, Politini said preparations would now intensify.

"We are left with another round of Skipper Cup before the quarter­finals, and we will step up our prep­arations, building consistency and momentum in our game," he said.

He also praised national representatives Nacanieli Boginisoko and Meli Derenalagi for their contribu­tions to the team.

Politini thanked Nadi's support­ers for their continued backing throughout the season.