Rugby League

Waqanisaravi extends La Rochelle contract

The Dakuinuku, Sawakasa, Tai­levu native is one of the seven uncapped players named in the68-member Flying Fijians squad for the Japan test and Nations Champi­onship.

Friday 02 October 2026 | 11:00

Watisoni Waqanisaravi has extended his contract with La Rochelle.

Watisoni Waqanisaravi has extended his contract with La Rochelle.

Photo: Icon Sport

Watisoni Waqanisaravi has extended his contract with La Rochelle until 2028, the club confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

This has ended speculation over his immediate future after the 23-year-old lock was initially ex­pected to spend the season on loan at Nevers.

The Dakuinuku, Sawakasa, Tai­levu native is one of the seven uncapped players named in the68-member Flying Fijians squad for the Japan test and Nations Champi­onship.

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The 1.95-metre, 127kg forward was due to join Nevers after being sent on loan by Stade Rochelais.

However, a series of injuries in La Rochelle's second row prompted Ronan O'Gara's coaching staff to recall him.

The decision has quickly paid div­idends, with Waqanisaravi already making three Top 14 appearances since his return. He played four matches last season.

Primarily started as a lock, Waqanisaravi can also operate in the back row and has impressed with his physicality since return­ing to the La Rochelle squad.

His contract extension now keeps him at the Maritime club until 2028, underlining the club's confidence in his long-term potential.

"I am delighted to continue my adventure with the club. Thank you to the staff and, of course, to the fans for their fantastic support," Waqanisaravi said.

He joined the Yellow and Black squad as a medical joker until the end of the 2025-26 season, having arrived from Kazbegi, a club com­peting in Georgia's top division.

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