Rugby

All is well in Japan, says assistant coach

Speaking to SUNsports, Flying Fijians assistant coach Seremaia Bai said preparations have been going well.

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 09:00

Flying Fijians No.8 Elia Canakaivata

Flying Fijians No.8 Elia Canakaivata during gym session in Osaka. Japan, on September 8, 2026.

The Flying Fijians did not waste any time as they went through another training ses­sion in Osaka, Japan, yesterday.

Speaking to SUNsports, Flying Fijians assistant coach Seremaia Bai said preparations have been going well.

"There is a good spirit in the team," he said.

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"The weather is good here and we are well looked after by the host."

The Flying Fijians are the defending Pacific Nations Cup (PNC) champions. The Tevita Ikani-vere captained-side takes on Canada in the first semi-final on Saturday at 7pm (Fiji time).

Bai added that they are looking forward to the game.

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