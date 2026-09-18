Tailevu wary of Lautoka threat
Tailevu are also targeting another bonus point win after they got one against Kadavu.
Saturday 19 September 2026 | 09:30
Updated 19 September 2026 | 11:05 FJT
Fresh Choice Tailevu rugby players during training on September 16, 2026.
Photo: Tailevu Rugby.
Fresh Choice Tailevu is not underestimating Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka in today's Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nausori.
This was the view of Tailevu rugby team manager Pita Naidrolevu as they are wary of the Maroons who last Friday held Suva to a 17-17 draw.
"We had a brief talk with the boys and Lautoka will not be an easy task since they have already defeated us during the Skipper Cup last year," he said.
"We also met in the quarterfinal and we edged them out. So we are expecting a tough and tense match."
Naidrolevu said Tailevu had worked on areas that needed improvement.
"We will focus on our rucking side and also improve our mauls. We will try our best to defend our fortress against Lautoka and secure another win," he said.
Tailevu are also targeting another bonus point win after they got one against Kadavu.
"We earned a bonus point against Kadavu last week so we are trying our best to get another bonus point against Lautoka and position ourselves at the top of the Skipper Cup points table," he said.
Naidrolevu also confirmed that former Flying Fijians and Castres Olympique lock Leone Nakarawa has yet to confirm his participation for Tailevu.
"We have no confirmation yet, since he has not been present during every training session. I believe he is busy and had some engagements with the Fiji Drua and also his family. We respect his decisions. Be rest assured, since he was registered to be part of the team he will be back with the squad when he is free," he added. The match kicks-off at 3pm.
Line-ups
Tailevu: 1. Simione Bulai, 2. Semi Duwaidelavuvu, 3. Pio Sovalevu, 4. Avisa Anaqali, 5. Emori LogaÂvatu (captain), 6. Pio Ralagi, 7. Waisea 8. Mosese Dugutabua, 9. Semi Kaibau, 10. Anare Tabakauvoro, 11. Jape Raderua, 12. Solomoni Naiduki, 13. William Underwood, 14. Marika Kubu, 15. Ilikena Vudogo. Naulumatua,
Reserves: 16. Viliame Harehare, 17. Late Tabaki, 18. Sireli Kunahina, 19. Kinijioji Taukeisalili, 20. Keresi Baleilevuka, 21. Pateresio Domodomolagi, 22. Lemeki Mataisau, 23. Saula Tuinabunawa.
Lautoka: 1. Samuela Soqovata, 2. Apisai Tabuaniqele, 3. Lemeki Racula, 4. Viliame Senileba, 5. Aporosa Sauroutu, 6. Eroni Leone, 7. Paulo Nabutokere, 8. Ron Kurulase, 9. Samisoni Ravudi, 10. Mesake Beranaliva, 11. Lai Mate, 12. Netava Bosenawai, 13. Eliki Naikusa, 14. Jonetani Vuiyale, 15. Josaia Yalayala.
Reserves: 16. Nemani Camainakelo, 17. Seru Masi, 18. Samuela Suguturaga, 19. Sairusi Baka, 20. Saimoni Qaranivalu, 21. Jolame Tabacece, 22. Manasa Serusavou, 23. Kelemedi Navucu.