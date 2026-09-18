Tailevu wary of Lautoka threat

Fresh Choice Tailevu is not underestimat­ing Khelvin Civil Engineering Lautoka in today's Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Ca­kobau Park, Nausori.

This was the view of Tailevu rugby team man­ager Pita Naidrolevu as they are wary of the Maroons who last Friday held Suva to a 17-17 draw.

"We had a brief talk with the boys and Lau­toka will not be an easy task since they have al­ready defeated us during the Skipper Cup last year," he said.

"We also met in the quarterfinal and we edged them out. So we are expecting a tough and tense match."

Naidrolevu said Tailevu had worked on areas that needed improvement.

"We will focus on our rucking side and also improve our mauls. We will try our best to de­fend our fortress against Lautoka and secure another win," he said.

Tailevu are also targeting another bonus point win after they got one against Kadavu.

"We earned a bonus point against Kadavu last week so we are trying our best to get another bonus point against Lautoka and position our­selves at the top of the Skipper Cup points ta­ble," he said.

Naidrolevu also confirmed that former Flying Fijians and Castres Olympique lock Leone Na­karawa has yet to confirm his participation for Tailevu.

"We have no confirmation yet, since he has not been present during every training session. I believe he is busy and had some engagements with the Fiji Drua and also his family. We re­spect his decisions. Be rest assured, since he was registered to be part of the team he will be back with the squad when he is free," he added. The match kicks-off at 3pm.

Line-ups

Tailevu: 1. Simione Bulai, 2. Semi Duwaidelavuvu, 3. Pio Sovalevu, 4. Avisa Anaqali, 5. Emori LogaÂ­vatu (captain), 6. Pio Ralagi, 7. Waisea 8. Mosese Dugutabua, 9. Semi Kaibau, 10. Anare Tabakauvoro, 11. Jape Raderua, 12. Solomoni Naid­uki, 13. William Underwood, 14. Marika Kubu, 15. Ilikena Vudogo. Naulumatua,

Reserves: 16. Viliame Harehare, 17. Late Tabaki, 18. Sireli Kunahina, 19. Kinijioji Taukeisalili, 20. Ker­esi Baleilevuka, 21. Pateresio Domodomolagi, 22. Lemeki Mataisau, 23. Saula Tuinabunawa.

Lautoka: 1. Samuela Soqovata, 2. Apisai Tabua­niqele, 3. Lemeki Racula, 4. Viliame Senileba, 5. Aporosa Sauroutu, 6. Eroni Leone, 7. Paulo Nabu­tokere, 8. Ron Kurulase, 9. Samisoni Ravudi, 10. Mesake Beranaliva, 11. Lai Mate, 12. Netava Bo­senawai, 13. Eliki Naikusa, 14. Jonetani Vuiyale, 15. Josaia Yalayala.

Reserves: 16. Nemani Camainakelo, 17. Seru Masi, 18. Samuela Suguturaga, 19. Sairusi Baka, 20. Sai­moni Qaranivalu, 21. Jolame Tabacece, 22. Manasa Serusavou, 23. Kelemedi Navucu.



