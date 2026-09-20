Lautoka end Tailevu’s unbeaten Skipper Cup run

Lautoka coach Peniona Ranitu said a simple game plan and belief in his players helped the side produce a gutsy 27-22 victory over unbeaten Tai­levu in their round eight Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori last Saturday.

"There are no major changes. I just told them to adopt a simple style of play; no fancy stuff, and we just stuck to that," Ranitu said.

Lautoka led 22-17 at half­time and held on to hand Tailevu its first loss of the season.

Ranitu said the result meant a lot to the team, un­ion and stakeholders after a difficult campaign.

"We've been doing a lot of soul-searching and putting our belief in God for this result," he said.

"I thanked the team for the wonderful display and the gutsy effort in the match."

He said the players fol­lowed the plan they had worked on during training and showed the composure needed to hold on for the win.

"I'm thankful to the team that they were able to hold on to the win from the start until the end of the game."

Lautoka had been at the bottom of the competition after round six, but Ranitu said the team was now fight­ing to revive its season.

"We were at the bottom after Round Six, and then we're trying to come back into our Skipper Cup," he said.

"The message throughout the week was to come and get the win."

Ranitu said the victory was also for the players' families and the Vanua.

Lautoka faces Taveuni next, with two matches re­maining as it pushes for a top-eight finish.

"These are the same set of players from round one when I came in, and we just have to tap into their inner strength," he said.

Ranitu said the side would need to improve its lineout and decision-making in at­tack against Taveuni.