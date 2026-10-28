Drua unveils '27 Super squad
The Drua will kick-off their 2027 campaign on February 13 against the Highlanders at Govind Park in Ba.
Thursday 29 October 2026 | 09:00
Updated 29 October 2026 | 10:33 FJT
Fijian Drua props (Left-right) Meli Tuni, Harold Rounds and Peni Ravai during their training session in Nadi.
Photo: Fijian Drua.
The Swire Shipping sponsored Fijian Drua has unveiled a formidable squad for the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, boasting 29 capped Flying Fijians and ushering in an exciting new era. Headlining the squad are renowned Fiji internationals who return home after stints overseas.
After a successful off-season recruitment drive, seven new faces will don the famous Drua blue in the upcoming season, alongside a whole host of exciting, locally developed talent.
Remarkably the 2027 Drua squad features eight Drua originals, players who started with the club in its first ever Super Rugby Pacific season in 2022.
The Drua will kick-off their 2027 campaign on February 13 against the Highlanders at Govind Park in Ba.
Coaching department
A new era beckons under newly appointed head coach Brad Mooar, who brings a wealth of international coaching experience and a fresh vision for the club. He is joined by a vastly experienced coaching lineup.
Former England international and highly respected coach Mike Catt OBE is the side's senior assistant coach in charge of backs and attack.
The duo will be supported by a strong coaching group featuring some familiar names in Fijian rugby; with Ifereimi Rawaqa taking charge of the forwards, Campese Ma'afu overseeing the scrum and Alando Soakai leading the defence.
Dr Dale Thomas further strengthens the coaching set-up as Clinical and Performance Psychologist coach, bringing valuable international experience from the Welsh Rugby Union and Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic programmes.
Meli Derenalagi .
The 2027 squad announcement highlights the inspiring comeback of former captain Meli Derenalagi after a gruelling injury setback that ruled him out of the entire 2026 season.
A Drua original, Derenalagi's inclusion marks a significant milestone in his comeback journey; bringing invaluable leadership, experience and physicality back into the forward pack.
His return to competitive rugby with Nadi in Fiji's provincial competition earlier this month further signals an exciting new chapter for one of the Club's most influential players.
New signings
The Drua has added serious firepower, experience and exciting young talent to its ranks ahead of the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, assembling an impressive group of new recruits ready to make their mark in Drua colours.
From seasoned international stars to exciting talents emerging through local and overseas competitions, the new arrivals bring a powerful mix of physicality and skill as the Club gears up for an exciting new chapter.
- Leone Nakarawa headlines the new arrivals, with the legendary Flying Fijians forward returning home to represent the Drua. An Olympic gold medallist and one of Fiji's most recognisable rugby stars, Nakarawa brings international experience, exceptional offloading ability and leadership to the forward pack.
- Ben Volavola also adds a wealth of experience and playmaking quality to the Drua backline. A veteran of three Rugby World Cups, Volavola has enjoyed an extensive professional career across Super Rugby and European competitions, representing the Waratahs, Crusaders, Racing 92, Perpignan and Agen. Renowned for his game management and tactical kicking, Volavola brings valuable leadership and composure to the squad.
- lsi Naisarani brings a wealth of international and Super Rugby Pacific experience to the Drua's forward pack. The Fiji-born former Wallabies No. 8 has represented Western Force, ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels, and featured for Australia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Known for his powerful ball-carrying and physical presence, Naisarani returns home following an impressive 2026 Shute Shield campaign, where he was named in the Team of the Year and finished runner-up for the prestigious Ken Catchpole Medal.
- lnoke Ravuiwasa joins the Drua's front row as tighthead prop, earning his opportunity through the local rugby pathway. His signing highlights the club's continued commitment to identifying and rewarding homegrown talent, with Ravuiwasa bringing physicality; determination and a strong desire to prove himself at Super Rugby Pacific level.
- Manueli Ratuniyarawa brings toughness and versatility to the forward pack after establishing himself as a consistent performer for Nadroga. The proud son of Korotogo, who has also represented the Flying Fijians and played professional rugby in Georgia. His journey from village rugby to Super Rugby Pacific is another inspiring example of Fiji's strong local rugby pathway.
- Josefa Namosimalua arrives following an impressive campaign with the Taranaki Bulls in New Zealand's Hunnings NPC. The hardworking loose forward has built a reputation for his relentless defensive efforts, physicality at the breakdown and athleticism in attack. His performances also earned him recognition in the Flying Fijians extended squad, and he will be looking to carry that momentum into his first season with the Drua.
- Nacani Boginisoko adds electrifying pace, power and attacking flair to the Drua backline. The former Fiji 7s representative rose through the local rugby ranks with Dominion Brothers and Nadi before earning his Super Rugby Pacific opportunity. The Kadavu speedster recently made his Flying Fijians debut against Japan in the historic Centennial Test in Tokyo, marking another major milestone in his impressive rise through Fijian rugby.
The squad
The loosehead props in the squad in the squad are Flying Fijians Haereiti Hetet, Peni Ravai, Emosi Tuqiri and Meli Tuni.
The tighthead props cohort includes 2026 MOGUL Dausoko of the Year Mesake Doge, Harold Rounds and Inoke Ravuiwasa.
The Drua's hooker roster will include Mesulame Dolokoto, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Penaia Cakobau and 2026 Punjas Men's Rookie of the Year, Sairusi Ravudi.
The second row includes 2026 season Co-captain Terna Mayanavanua, Meli Derenalagi, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Nakarawa and Manueli Ratuniyarawa.
A powerful backrow contingent includes current Drua's most capped Kitione Salawa, lsoa Tuwai, Motikiai Murray; Vilive Miramira, lsi Naisarani and Josefa Namosimalua.
The halfback group will be led by Frank Lomani, joined by lssak FinesLeleiwasa and Philip Baselala.
The flyhalf group includes Drua's top points scorer Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (265 points), alongside sharpshooter Kemu Valetini and Ben Volavola.
In the midfield, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre will lead the centres alongside Virimi Vakatawa, losefo Namoce, and Maika Tuitubou.
In the back three, Jaji Nasova is joined by Taniela Rakuro, 2026 Tropik Wood Men's Fan Player of the Year Manasa Mataele, Epeli Moma, lsikeli Rabitu, lsikeli Basiyalo and Nacani Boginisoko.