Drua unveils '27 Super squad

The Swire Shipping sponsored Fi­jian Drua has unveiled a formida­ble squad for the 2027 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season, boasting 29 capped Flying Fijians and ushering in an exciting new era. Headlining the squad are renowned Fiji internationals who return home after stints overseas.

After a successful off-season recruit­ment drive, seven new faces will don the famous Drua blue in the upcoming sea­son, alongside a whole host of exciting, locally developed talent.

Remarkably the 2027 Drua squad fea­tures eight Drua originals, players who started with the club in its first ever Su­per Rugby Pacific season in 2022.

The Drua will kick-off their 2027 cam­paign on February 13 against the High­landers at Govind Park in Ba.





Coaching department

A new era beckons under newly ap­pointed head coach Brad Mooar, who brings a wealth of international coach­ing experience and a fresh vision for the club. He is joined by a vastly experi­enced coaching lineup.

Former England international and highly respected coach Mike Catt OBE is the side's senior assistant coach in charge of backs and attack.

The duo will be supported by a strong coaching group featuring some famil­iar names in Fijian rugby; with Ifereimi Rawaqa taking charge of the forwards, Campese Ma'afu overseeing the scrum and Alando Soakai leading the defence.

Dr Dale Thomas further strengthens the coaching set-up as Clinical and Per­formance Psychologist coach, bring­ing valuable international experience from the Welsh Rugby Union and Great Britain's Olympic and Paralympic pro­grammes.





Meli Derenalagi .





The 2027 squad announcement high­lights the inspiring comeback of former captain Meli Derenalagi after a gruel­ling injury setback that ruled him out of the entire 2026 season.

A Drua original, Derenalagi's inclu­sion marks a significant milestone in his comeback journey; bringing invalu­able leadership, experience and physi­cality back into the forward pack.

His return to competitive rugby with Nadi in Fiji's provincial competition earlier this month further signals an ex­citing new chapter for one of the Club's most influential players.





New signings

The Drua has added serious firepower, experience and exciting young talent to its ranks ahead of the 2027 Super Rugby Pacific season, assembling an impres­sive group of new recruits ready to make their mark in Drua colours.

From seasoned international stars to exciting talents emerging through local and overseas competitions, the new ar­rivals bring a powerful mix of physical­ity and skill as the Club gears up for an exciting new chapter.

Leone Nakarawa headlines the new arrivals, with the legendary Flying Fi­jians forward returning home to repre­sent the Drua. An Olympic gold medal­list and one of Fiji's most recognisable rugby stars, Nakarawa brings interna­tional experience, exceptional offload­ing ability and leadership to the forward pack.

Ben Volavola also adds a wealth of ex­perience and playmaking quality to the Drua backline. A veteran of three Rugby World Cups, Volavola has enjoyed an ex­tensive professional career across Super Rugby and European competitions, rep­resenting the Waratahs, Crusaders, Rac­ing 92, Perpignan and Agen. Renowned for his game management and tactical kicking, Volavola brings valuable lead­ership and composure to the squad.

lsi Naisarani brings a wealth of in­ternational and Super Rugby Pacific experience to the Drua's forward pack. The Fiji-born former Wallabies No. 8 has represented Western Force, ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels, and featured for Australia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Known for his powerful ball-carrying and physical presence, Naisarani re­turns home following an impressive 2026 Shute Shield campaign, where he was named in the Team of the Year and finished runner-up for the prestigious Ken Catchpole Medal.

lnoke Ravuiwasa joins the Drua's front row as tighthead prop, earning his opportunity through the local rug­by pathway. His signing highlights the club's continued commitment to identi­fying and rewarding homegrown talent, with Ravuiwasa bringing physicality; determination and a strong desire to prove himself at Super Rugby Pacific level.

Manueli Ratuniyarawa brings tough­ness and versatility to the forward pack after establishing himself as a consist­ent performer for Nadroga. The proud son of Korotogo, who has also represented the Flying Fijians and played professional rugby in Georgia. His journey from village rugby to Super Rugby Pacific is another inspiring ex­ample of Fiji's strong local rugby path­way.

Josefa Namosimalua arrives fol­lowing an impressive campaign with the Taranaki Bulls in New Zealand's Hunnings NPC. The hardworking loose forward has built a reputation for his relentless defensive efforts, physical­ity at the breakdown and athleticism in attack. His performances also earned him recognition in the Flying Fijians extended squad, and he will be looking to carry that momentum into his first season with the Drua.

Nacani Boginisoko adds electrifying pace, power and attacking flair to the Drua backline. The former Fiji 7s rep­resentative rose through the local rug­by ranks with Dominion Brothers and Nadi before earning his Super Rugby Pacific opportunity. The Kadavu speedster recently made his Flying Fijians debut against Japan in the historic Centennial Test in Tokyo, marking another major milestone in his impressive rise through Fijian rugby.

The squad

The loosehead props in the squad in the squad are Flying Fijians Haereiti Hetet, Peni Ravai, Emosi Tuqiri and Meli Tuni.

The tighthead props cohort includes 2026 MOGUL Dausoko of the Year Me­sake Doge, Harold Rounds and Inoke Ravuiwasa.

The Drua's hooker roster will include Mesulame Dolokoto, Kavaia Tagivetaua, Penaia Cakobau and 2026 Punjas Men's Rookie of the Year, Sairusi Ravudi.

The second row includes 2026 season Co-captain Terna Mayanavanua, Meli Derenalagi, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Nakarawa and Manueli Ratuniyarawa.

A powerful backrow contingent in­cludes current Drua's most capped Ki­tione Salawa, lsoa Tuwai, Motikiai Mur­ray; Vilive Miramira, lsi Naisarani and Josefa Namosimalua.

The halfback group will be led by Frank Lomani, joined by lssak Fines­Leleiwasa and Philip Baselala.

The flyhalf group includes Drua's top points scorer Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula (265 points), alongside sharpshooter Kemu Valetini and Ben Volavola.

In the midfield, Tuidraki Samusamu­vodre will lead the centres alongside Virimi Vakatawa, losefo Namoce, and Maika Tuitubou.

In the back three, Jaji Nasova is joined by Taniela Rakuro, 2026 Tropik Wood Men's Fan Player of the Year Manasa Mataele, Epeli Moma, lsikeli Rabitu, lsikeli Basiyalo and Nacani Boginisoko.



